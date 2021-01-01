Henricks Outdoor Rectangular Pillow Cover & Insert

Synthetic Fiber insertFeatures:Invisible zipperSoap and Water cleanable; bleach cleanableMade in USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowSubject: No SubjectTitle: Animals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: SyntheticType of Bird Feathers: Color: YellowShape: RectangularPattern: GeometricPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Number of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Outdoor Use: YesRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySeason: No SeasonDecorative Additions: No Decorative AdditionEdge Type: Standard/No Edge TypeProduct Care: Soap and water cleanable, bleach cleanableWashing Method: Dry clean;Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsReverse Side: Same as frontDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernSeasonality/NOS: NOS / EvergreenSample Available: YesSample Part Number: Spefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSIA Compliant: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim St