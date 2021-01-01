Henrich Oak Bookshelf In White Oil

Solid walnut with white oil finish|Sturdy steel legs|Please note that there will be a natural variation between each piece due to the woodblock's distinct character, grains & knots in each piece of wood. No two items are alike|Some assembly required|.A stunning display for your own arrays. Ideal for your book collection, seashells, or whatchamacallits, this shelving unit is blazed in richly veneered solid walnut with a white oil finish. Mid-century modern style with a gently rounded form and gated paneling details its sides and back, while slightly flared steel legs provide support. Practically perfect, this bookshelf?s multi-functional style works from room to room.