Henri Art Decor Bar Cart
Advertisement
Classic and nostalgic in style, this Bar Cart makes it the perfect furnishing for any upscale bar or dining room ensemble. The sturdy stainless steel and wood construction guarantees this cart's lasting quality, with added panache thanks to the Antique Brass finish. This mobile serving station accommodates wine bottles, wine glasses, and any other barware and serving accessory. It holds everything necessary for a portable bar. Bar is made of stainless steel, glass, and hardwood. 18"D x 31"W x.