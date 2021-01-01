Hendrix Two Light Cross Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Bronze - (B6882)

Like drumsticks casually laid over one another, the Hendrix Two Light Cross Wall Sconce by Troy Lighting has a look thats both casual and irregular. Two bars of Hand-Worked Iron cross in front of a small circular backplate, with one arm slightly longer than the other to break from an otherwise uniform appearance. Recessed at the top of each Iron arm, slender bulbs pour light over the frame and into the room. Even while they look mostly identical, the staging of the bars creates variance within the minimalist structure. Theres an artistic quality to the Hendrix that only makes the light more appealing, turning this modern fixture into a useful addition for any room with an open wall. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Color: Black. Finish: Chemical Bronze