Hendrix Pendant Light by DelightFULL - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (HENDRIXSUSP_NKLPL)

The Hendrix Pendant Light from DelightFULL is an eye-catching mid-century modern design using the image of a vinyl record to represent the success and style of guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix. The design shows Portugal-based DelightFULLs avant-garde approach, using clean lines and shapes in an energetic composition. The shine of metal discs against the neutral color of the structure produces great contrast inspired by the highs and low notes of a Hendrix song. Handcrafted, the 2-tiered vinyl-like shades produce a familiar design of concentric grooves on its surface. When light shines through, it leaves a pattern of fine highlights on the grooves that are amplified by its metallic nature. Gently bent arms holding up the shades are adjustable to create a dynamic arrangement of lines. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Disc. Color: Silver. Finish: Nickel Plated