The Hendrik™ 25.75\" 9 light chandelier features a classic look with its brushed nickel finish and satin etched cased opal glass. Inspired by Hendrik lager, the Hendrik Chandelier works in several aesthetic environments, including traditional and modern. Cleaning instructions: turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as it is abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Hendrik 9-Light Brushed Nickel Transitional Chandelier | 1674NI