From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Henderson Pad-Arm Reclining Loveseat, One Size , Gray
This reclining loveseat puts the win in winning. Its waterfall back design and doubly plump pillow top arms team up with soft chenille fabric to go for the goal. Ample seating room makes the comfort possibilities endless. Sit back and relax. You won't go wrong with this reclining loveseat. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideIncluded: 1 Loveseat(s)Features: RecliningArm Style: Pad ArmJoinery: Blocked, Stapled, GluedTools Required: Flathead (not Included), Phillips (not Included)Measurements: 63 Width/Inches, 40 Depth/Inches, 40 Height/InchesSeat Back Height: 21 InSeat Depth: 22 InSeat Height: 21 InWeight (lb.): 181 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFabric Description: ChenilleFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamFrame Content: 70% Oriented Strand Board, 25% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Professional Clean, Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported