NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Soft Chews Calming Supplement for Dogs, 360 count

Keep your pup calm and relaxed with NaturVet Hemp Quiet Moments Plus Hemp Seed Dog Chews. This unique supplement helps your furry friend during stressful situations. It features hemp seed oil and powder, L-tryptophan, plus soothing melatonin to help reduce stress and tension. The added ginger supports your pal’s sensitive tummy, which is especially important when traveling. The canine soft chews are also a great aid if you’re adding a new pet into your home, taking your family on vacation or your pup feels uneasy during grooming.