Pacifica Hemp Dew Setting Mist - Clear - 2 fl oz

Don't have a makeup meltdown. Pacifica’s Hemp Dew Setting Mist’s water-based formula works as a hydrating mist delivering skincare beneficials while setting your makeup. Hemp seed helps balance and hydrate while hyaluronic acid acts to support retains moisture. Stay dewy while locking in your look. Great for all skin types. Best For: All skin types. Ingredients We Love: Hemp seed milk, hyaluronic acid 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or mineral oil Directions: Hold 8-10 inches from face, close eyes, and spray in downward motion 3 times to cover entire face. Let dry. Better Packaging: This beautiful bottle is made with glass. Remove the top, recycle it and give it another life. Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com