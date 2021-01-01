Hemmingway 16" Square Pouf Ottoman

Upgrade your interior space without having to rearrange your decor by accenting your home with functional and stylish accessory. Featuring a charming woven and braided pattern, this pouf offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether you’re looking to put your feet up after a long day or if you’re in need of extra plush seating, this one-of-a-kind pouf will blend into any arrangement with its understated design while offering a variety of functions for you to discover.