Hemlock Outdoor Wall Lantern

Features:Hemlock collectionFinish: antique copperRated for interior locationsUL, cUL listedPower source: HardwiredOutdoor use: YesLighting Type: Outdoor Wall LanternCountry of Origin: ChinaPower Source: HardwiredDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Fixture Finish: Antique CopperVoltage: 120Low Voltage - Vizcon Only: Standard Voltage - Vizcon Only: Bulb Included: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Light Bulbs Required: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Type Included: Edison Bulb: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Wattage: Bulb Color: Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraNumber of Bulbs: 1Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Metal Type: Rust Resistant: Dimmable: YesPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Motion Sensor: NoDusk to Dawn: NoLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Traditional;AntikOur Staff Picks: NoStaff Picks Enumeration: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Shade Included: YesShade Material: Shade Color: Back Plate Included: YesSpefications:Accommodates 1 x 60W candelabra bulb (not included)UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: WEEE Recycling Required: YesUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: N/ADimensions:Overall Product Weight: 4Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 13.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.5Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 7Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 5Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: 1Assembly:Installation Required : YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: