Framburg Lighting Heloise Linear Chandelier - Color: Brass

Enjoy the encompassing glow of the Heloise Linear Suspension by Framburg Lighting, a tastefully-constructed contemporary fixture with more retro, modern notes. A rectangular canopy holds the structure via two parallel stems. The open sockets and exposed bulbs are positioned at various angles along the bar, giving the piece an asymmetrical, yet balanced appearance. This combination of minimalist construction with unrestricted lamping is tailor-made for the use of retro-filament bulbs, an ideal choice to offer a time-tested warmth all around the fixture. Shape: Linear. Color: Brass. Finish: Antique Brass