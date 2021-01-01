Trademark Fine Art 'Hello Flamingo' Canvas Art by Jane Wilson

Artist: Jane WilsonSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a flamingo hanging its head over a map of the US.Jane is a largely self-taught artist who originally studied printed textile design and worked for many years in the fashion industry. As a self-confessed Cartophile she has recently been combining her love of cartography and other vintage ephemera with her desire to paint. She has a large collection of old maps and vintage books and by using the antique paper and linen from badly deteriorated pieces she creates unique, contemporary works of art. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.