IT Cosmetics Hello Cheekbones Contouring Palette with Brush What It Is The Hello Cheekbones Contouring Palette brings the look of light and warmth to your skin with two talc-free powders, and the accompanying Hello Cheekbones Contour Brush is the perfect applicator to place your contour flawlessly. What You Get Hello Cheekbones Contouring Palette Hello Cheekbones Brush What It Does Palette Radiance Highlighter adds the look of luminosity to your skin wherever you apply it No glitter or shimmer--it gives your skin a lit-from-within, dewy glow Matte Bronzer kisses your skin with the perfect amount of warmth Both powders are formulated with hydrolyzed silk, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen and other key ingredients to help your skin look smoother Talc- and Paraben-free Brush This brush is expertly-cut to do the work for you Experience your most beautiful contour with only a swipe of the brush How to Use Using the Hello Cheekbones Contouring Brush, line up the "highlight" side of the brush with the Radiance Highlighter and the "contour" side of the brush with the Matte Bronzer. Lightly sweep across palette. Starting at your temple with the "highlight" side on top, bring brush down, following the curve of your natural cheekbone. Apply bronzer where the sun naturally hits your face, including your forehead, nose, and chin. Brush highlighter over the areas of your face you wish to highlight, including above and below your brow bone. You can use powders wet for more intense color, or build the colors for more payoff.