Hellmut Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool

Add elegance and style to your bar area, kitchen, or lounge with a set counter and bar stools. This set upgrades the look of any entertainment area with beauty, versatility, and comfort. Swivel the seat to make it easier to get into or out of where space is limited. Raise or lower the seat within from counter to bar height with simple, one-touch gas-lift height adjustment. The pedestal-mounted footrest offers stylish support to help promote good posture and a relaxed mood. All of these features make this counter and bar stool set functional and elegant addition to your space that will blend well with many décor themes, from refined contemporary to mid-century modern and vintage styles. Upholstery: White