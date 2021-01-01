Helene 22" Wide Round Storage Ottoman

This round storage ottoman is as stylish as it is functional. It's made from kiln-dried solid birch wood and layered engineered wood to provide support and stability. The ribbed circular shape adds a unique, modern look while the trendy, plush boucle fabric adds a captivating layer of texture. Ideal as additional seating in your living room, extra storage in the bedroom, or as a unique side table, this ottoman boasts a lift top with storage underneath. Plus, it has protective, invisible rubber feet to help prevent sliding and protect your floors.