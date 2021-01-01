Kaleen Helena Virgil Green 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

Extremely comfortable, the Kaleen Ena Collection 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug is the perfect finishing touch to your home. This tufted rug features a transitional style, which complements any decor. It has a floral design, which introduces a botanical-inspired appearance into your room. It comes in a green shade, bringing a spectacular look to your space. With a 100% wool construction, this rug retains heat and keeps your feet feeling warm. It has materials known to have low VOC emissions, so you can be sure that it's a non-toxic option for your house.