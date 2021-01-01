The innovative Rolscreen® retractable screen hides in the top of the door, providing a clear view when not in use; the screen glides up or down to let in more or less air as needed for unlimited ventilation control. Brass exterior handle with key lock; interior handle that matches door. 1-in thick solid core with low-maintenance aluminum exterior. Covered installation screws provide a clean, finished appearance. Adjustable bottom sweep that adjusts to uneven sills to seal out harsh weather. Two color match adjustable-speed closer included. Heavy duty weather stripping helps seal out harsh weather and drafts. Allows for right or left hinge mounting to fit opening size of 35-7/8-in to 36-3/8-in wide and 80-in to 81-in height. Pella Helena 36-in x 81-in Brown Mid-View Wood Core Storm Door | 90839