heigudan Tie Dye Swirl Trippy Rainbow Watercolour Spiral Grunge Abstract Art Green Pink Curtains Window Treatments 2 Panel Set for Living Room.

100% polyester. Our curtains have 4 size options: 52' x 63' and 52' x 84',42' x 63',42' x 84'.You could choose suitable ones according to your window measurement. These curtains cut out most of the sunlight and UV rays to darken the room. The curtain energy savers too as it don't just cut out the sunlight, but also provide insulation to the room. It ensure you a sound sleep and protect your privacy better. Suitable for bedroom living room kitchen cafe. Machine Wash in cold water, gentle cycle, do not bleach, tumble dry low. Don't use sharp things scratching curtains. Exquisite patterns and vivid colors printed on one side of our curtains that can pretty go well with your home furniture. Perfect choice for bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, office, hotel, cafe, etc. Also an ideal gift given to your friends or loves on some special days like Christmas, Birthdays, Thanksgiving, Mother's/Father's Day and so on.