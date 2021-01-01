Height And Angle Adjustable Multi-Function Tempered Glass Metal Frame Floor TV Stand For 32-55 inch LCD TV

The mount has 3 steps height adjustable option to meet your different TV size or seating height requirements. This glass TV Cart is made of heavy-duty aluminum columns that can carry televisions that weigh up to 110 lbs. This Mount can swivel left and right 45° each to provide you a wide-range viewing angle. The mobile TV stand is very sturdy to support 32-55 inch television. This swivel floor stand is easy to install and all hardware's are also included.