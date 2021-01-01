From atlantic
atlantic height adjustable standing desk converter - gas spring, desktop riser pn 33908129
ERGONOMIC SIT-STAND DESK Choose when to stand to increase productivity, reduce stress or relieve muscle tension LARGE WORK SURFACE Sturdy 31.5 wide by 15.75 deep desktop with ample space for dual monitors ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT Easily, smoothly and continuously adjusts straight upwards from 4.5 to 20? STURDY STEEL DESIGN Reinforced powder coated, steel frame supports up to 33 lbs. HASSLE-FREE ASSEMBLY Mostly assembled out of the box just attach the keyboard tray and rubber feet ONE-YEAR WARRANTY Domestic, knowledgeable customer support to answer your questions. Unit measures 4.5- 20 x 31.5 x 16 (HWL).