Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

Transform your traditional desk into an active sit-stand workstation with desk riser. This unique standing desk converter sets itself apart from other desk risers with a one-of-a-kind, u-shaped design that expands the keyboard workspace so you have more room to get things done. It's great for writing, drawing, comfortable laptop use, or for adding a full-sized keyboard and mouse. This workstation uses a specially designed sliding rail structure to raise and lower the desktop, which ensures smooth and even operation no matter the height, even under max load. With this workstation, everyone can join the active working movement, even in your home! Color: Black, Size: 19.7" H x 28.4" W x 16.3" D