Hedra LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (LAB0045-01-GB-CC-C01-L1)

The captivating Hedra LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio is versatile, textural, dramatic, sleek and sophisticated. This unique pendant acquires its shape in the first moments of the glass cooling process. Skilled artisans work with up to 5 pounds of glass to blow and craft each stunning shade. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, the Hedra LED Pendant Light looks best in modern living rooms, entryways and dining areas. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Flat Bronze