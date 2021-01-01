Hedra LED Belvedere Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Glossy - (IDB0045-08-BS-CB-L1)

The Hedra LED Belvedere Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio beautifully balances traditional and modern design to create a bold accent. Designed by Levi Wilson, this fixture features a geometric gem handcrafted by skilled glassblowers. A polished metal stem extends vertically from below the glass, while a square backplate supports the fixture. An integrated LED light source is concealed within the fixture, illuminating the glass gem and creating an elegant ambiance. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver