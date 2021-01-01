Advertisement
KB Designs - Hebron Marble Finish Wood Top Kitchen Island Storage Cabinet, White This Marble Top Kitchen Island in a white finish provides the ultimate in style to dress up your kitchen. Behind the doors you will find one adjustable shelf and an abundance of storage space for things that you prefer to be out of sight. Style, function, and quality make the Kitchen Cabinet a wise addition to your home. Dimensions: 30.5"W x 13"D x 30"H. Finish: White. Material: Wood. Top: Marble Finish.