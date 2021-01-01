Trademark Fine Art 'Hebridean Paradise' Canvas Art by Michael Blanchette Photography, White Matte, Black Frame:Artist: Michael Blanchette PhotographySubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: black frame, white mat, acrylicThis ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a bright blue-green ocean leading to a narrow channel between rocks.A giclee print under acrylic in a black frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted using antique white matting and comes in a black frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The antique white mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space.