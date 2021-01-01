HeavyDuty Straps 28inch 2 Pack Hook and Loop Garden Hose Hanger Pool Hose Storage Organizer for Cords Hoses Tow Rope Building Materials RV and.

GET ORGANIZED: Use Heavy-Duty Straps for storage and organization in the garage, shed, shop and around the house, boat, camper or RV. Get organized and stay organized. These straps are the best solution for organizing cords, hoses, rope and so much more! QUALITY MATERIAL: Made with heavy-duty weatherproof polypropylene, industrial strength hook and loop, and a rust-resistant grommet, these heavy-duty storage straps are built to lastindoors or out. Heavy-duty hook and loop can hold up to 50 lbs / 22kgs (10-28 sizes). HANG IT UP: The rust-resistant metal grommet makes it easy to hang extension cords, hoses, rope and so much more! Get stuff off the ground and get organized in the garage, shop, or shed and around the home, boat, truck or RV. These heavy-duty grommet straps fit garage storage system hooks and are the perfect garage storage and pegboard accessory. ENDLESS USES: Use for extension cord storage, cable storage, hose storage, rope storage, garage storage