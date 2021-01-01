IDEAL Security Heavy Storm Door Closer (Silver)

IDEAL Security's Heavy Duty pneumatic (air pressure) door closer is used on heavier aluminum, steel or wood storm and screen doors from 1-1/4 in. to 2 in. thick. This set is for out-swinging storm doors. The door closer is easy to install using the existing holes on your door (if this was the model on the door previously) the closer can be installed at the top, middle or bottom of your door, depending on the construction of your door. The door closing speed is adjustable with the air adjustment screw at the end of the closer tube. The closer tube is made of aluminum which will not rust. The SK1730 includes all necessary brackets and screws for installation. To protect your door and the door closer, a storm chain is recommended (see SK14). This is an original equipment quality door closer as Ideal supplies door closer to door manufacturers. Color: Silver.