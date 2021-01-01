From heavy equipment operator gifts
Heavy Equipment Operator Gifts Heavy Equipment Operator Wife Excavator Construction Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny Heavy Equipment Operator Gifts are perfect for that construction worker in your life that makes a living driving an excavator and digging holes. Great for Father's Day! Heavy Equipment Operator Designs for Men and Women are a great present for someones Birthdays, Father's Day, Christmas presents, or any Special Day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only