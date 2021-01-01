Iconic Pet Heavy Duty Wire Dog Playpen, 32-in

Help your doggo expand his exercise woof-out with the Iconic Pet Heavy Duty Metal Tube Pen Dog Exercise and Training Playpen. Paw-fect for giving your doggo his own little exercising arena, this playpen comes in a variety of heights to best match the needs of your pet. Crafted for high-visibility, you’ll be able to see that your pal is safely contained, even from a distance. Setup, storage and transport is made to be easy with 8 collapsible panels that can form a variety of shapes both indoors and outdoors. The heavy duty metal tubing is made to be smooth for the safety of your pupper.