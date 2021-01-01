Heavy Duty Storage Straps by 6 Assorted Pack 3M3L Hook and Loop Adjustable Strap Holder Extension Cord Organizer Hanger for Cables Hoses Rope and.

Product packaging and size: It includes 6 Pack, 3 Pack Medium Size in 8'(Length) x 1.5'(width),the maximum winding capacity (perimeter) is 10 inches, the maximum winding capacity (diameter) is 3 inches, 3 Pack Large Size in 9.8'(Length) x 2'(width), the maximum winding capacity (perimeter) is 12 inches, the maximum winding capacity (diameter) is 4 inches. Durable & Strong Storage Straps: High-density woven storage belt, made of 900 denier nylon material, heavy-duty shackle can withstand up to 50 lbs / 22 kg, per strap cord keeper allows for individual hanging, the velcro cycle life is more than 10,000 times. Versatile and Reusable: Easy to suspend indoor or outdoor extension cords, large electrical cables and wires, network wires and generator wires, power cords and wired tools, washing machine hoses, garden and pool hoses, Air and vacuum hoses, as well as other large hoses. please make sure to stick it firmly when hang heavy duty items.