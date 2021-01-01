From general tools
General Tools Heavy Duty Self-Opening Revolving Hole Punch Pliers for Leather Punching Belts Pet Collars Handbags and More
The General Tools Revolving Punch Pliers has a steel plated design, created with six tapered and hollow steel punches, for stronger durability. The revolving head utilizes 6 different punch sizes, ensuring a wide variety of options for the user. Excellent choice for hobbyists, amateur DIY and professional leather workers. With the new Heavy Duty Revolving Punch Pliers by General, discover an easier way to punch through your leather working projects.