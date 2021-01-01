Plastic dustpan features a heavy-duty construction that withstands the rigors of everyday cleanings to deliver years of use. Fine front edge allows you to efficiently sweep up small particles and dirt for efficient performance. Deep main compartment holds more debris to prevent frequent trips to the trash bin. Convenient hang hole allows you to keep this dust pan where you need it most to ensure it's always within quick reach. Genuine Joe Heavy-duty Plastic Dust Pan- 12in Wide- Plastic- Black | GJO02406CT