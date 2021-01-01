SoftTouch heavy duty gripper pads are the perfect solution to keep your heavy furniture items in place while protecting your hard surface flooring. Constructed out of high quality, long lasting, non-marking material and designed with a center cushion for weight absorption, these grippers will keep your heaviest furniture items in place and your hard surfaces beautiful. Keep your household items and surfaces safe with grippers from SoftTouch by Waxman. Waxman has been trusted in heavy duty surface protection for over 35 years. SoftTouch Heavy Duty Gripper Anti-Skid 4-Pack 1-1/2-in Brown Plastic Pads | 4118395L