Heavy Duty Cash Register Drawer + Thermal Receipt Printer 80mm + Barcode Scanner Cordless Black NOT for Square

Best Quality Guranteed. This bundle includes the EOM-100 Cash Drawer, the EOM-200 Thermal receipt printer, and the EOM-375 Cordless Barcode Scanner 2 Year Full Warranty, Lifetime Tech Support, from NOT COMPATIBLE with Square. For the Square-Stand-Compatible Version, Search B01KIZ7AFE CASH DRAWER PORT Will Automatically Open Cash Drawer. DROP AND PRINT paper installation. THERMAL means you will never need to replace an ink cartridge again. 3 INTERFACES- Allows to print via USB cable, Serial cable or even share the printer by many different computers via Ethernet/LAN