With a heavy-duty tray and insert plus a vented dome, this seed starting set-up holds up to 72 seedlings and is reusable year after year. And unlike flimsy trays that buckle and leak, this tray is leakproof and rigid so it's easy to carry. The heavy-duty insert has 72 cells, with holes in the bottom so you can easily push out the plugs when they are ready to transplant.