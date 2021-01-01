Husky Heavy-Duty 56 in. W 23-Drawer Combination Tool Chest and Cabinet Set, Matte Blue

The Husky 56 in. W, 22 in. D with 23-drawers Tool Chest and Cabinet Set is a heavy-duty, 18-Gauge steel, tool storage unit that is rated for 3,000 lbs. loading capacity. This tool chest and cabinet set with 23-drawers provide 42,930 cu. in. of storage. The heavy-duty drawers are rated to 120 lbs. each. The extra deep bottom drawers have double 120 lbs. glides. The full length drawer provides convenient storage for longer items and the small drawers keep smaller items in a confined space. Drawer liners are included to protect and keep your tools in place. The built in full length power strip includes 8 outlets and 2 USB ports, making it easy to keep all of your tools charged. For added security, both the chest and cabinet are fitted with a barrel key lock system. This toolbox weighs in at 542 lbs. so the 5 in. x 2 in. heavy-duty industrial grade glides with easy locking pedals are needed to smoothly role this unit around your work area. Color: Matte Blue.