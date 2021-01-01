Heavenly Home Personalized Memorial Wall Plaque - Antique Copper

Personalized with 2 custom lines to include your loved one's name and memorial datesPlaque measures 16" W x 9" HBrass screws included for mountingEach plaque is crafted from rust-free solid aluminumPaints have been specially formulated and weather tested to withstand years of the harshest elementsDue to the heavy weight of this item, a shipping surcharge will be applied to the orderInternational shipping is not available on this itemPlease Note: We are unable to produce accent marks on our plaquesMade in the USA Cherish the lasting memory of someone special by honoring them with our Heavenly Home Personalized Aluminum Memorial Wall Plaque. Our exclusive house-shaped plaque features the memorial phrase "Someone we love is in Heaven, so heaven is in our Home".