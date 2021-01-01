Buy HeatnBond Ultrahold White Iron-On Adhesive, 35yd. at Michaels. com. HeatnBond Ultrahold Iron-On Adhesive. This adhesive is a paper backed sheet of solid heat activated adhesive. HeatnBond Ultrahold Iron-On Adhesive. This adhesive is a paper backed sheet of solid heat activated adhesive. It uses a low temperature and short pressing time so it allows for a wider range of materials that can be bonded. There is no steam or pressing cloth needed. Will not lift or pucker after washing. Its no-sew bond is three times stronger than any other traditional fusible web. Made in USA. Details: Clear 17" x 35 yd. 1 bolt Iron-on Heat activated adhesive No sew bond | HeatnBond Ultrahold White Iron-On Adhesive, 35yd. By Therm O Web | Michaels®