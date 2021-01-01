From belle epoque
Heather Cotton Blend Flannel Sheet Set
All of the Portuguese flannel sheet sets enjoy a superb super soft hand feel. Each flannel is brushed four times on each side and sanforized to provide enhanced durability and softness. The flannels feature an over-dye heather effect, with colored threads spun alongside virgin white cotton threads. This special construction creates a beautiful melange effect in the flannel fabrics thus giving 'Solid' a bit more definition. Size: Twin