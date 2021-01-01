Heated Vibration Massage Sofa With USB, Single Sofa Seat With Storage Bag, Reclining Sofa In Living Room And Bedroom

The recliner adopts a high-quality metal frame structure, which can easily support your body and has a long service life. The high-density soft sponge filling will bring you great comfort, which can perfectly wrap your body and help you relax your muscles. The combination of wide armrests and comfortable footrests perfectly fits the curve of the human body, reduces the pressure on the whole body, and allows you to fully relax. Fabric: Gray Microfiber/Microsuede