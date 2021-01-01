From vepadesigns heart
VepaDesigns Heart Hearts Paw Touch Hand Cute Christmas Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this cute awesome Hearts Paw Touch Hand Design as a gift for your daughter, son, brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, dad, mom, aunt, uncle, grandma or grandpa who loves Animal Designs This cute pink red brown Hearts Paw Touch Hand Design is a perfect gift / present for hearts, dog, pet, animal lovers, men, women, adults, kids, Ideans, youth, girls and boys for Holidays, Vacation, Valentines Day Birthday or Christmas 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only