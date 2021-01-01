Rugs USA Red Hearthside Moroccan Diamond Shag With Tassels rug - Shags Runner 2' 6" x 6'

Invite this gorgeous shag rug into your home for a touch of Moroccan-inspired serenity! Made in Turkey of hard-wearing materials, this rug will not only look good, but wear well. The plush pile offers great comfort under foot. With its brilliant design and daring color accent, this shag area rug makes the perfect floor covering for any fashionable space. Comes in a variety of colors and shapes. Make the most of your time at home with our pet-friendly and easy to clean area rugs.