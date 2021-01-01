CB Gift Heartfelt Collection Treasured Reflections Glass Trinket Tray, 7 x 5-Inches, Sister/Friend -Philippians 1:3

TREASURED REFLECTIONS: Clear glass trinket tray with silver plated trim; features an etched sentiment with scripture reference IDEAL SIZE: Each trinket tray measures 7 x 5 x 1-inches; dust with a soft cloth or use a mild cleaner SISTER/FRIEND: Each sparkling glass tray arrives conveniently gift boxed and features an etched sentiment that reads: Sister and friend, I thank God every time I remember you -Philippians 1:3 FOR HER: Ideal for her bedroom dresser or vanity to hold jewelry coins and treasures; an easy and welcome gift for the special woman in your life UNSURPASSED: at creative brands, we start with a creative team of people who work with on trend designers to create products at reasonable price points, providing excellent customer service to ensure success our customers can count on