From i love to design for postal worker gifts
I love to design for Postal worker gifts Heartbeat Life-Postal Worker, Mail Carrier Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Postal artistic design for everyone working with mail - A heartbeat with postal life. The postal worker, mail carrier or parcel carrier will love it - or are you working in a postal office ? We live the postal life every day A rural post worker will love this design as well. mailman, postman, postmaster. Postal workers are important and deserve an awesome gift birthday, retirement 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only