From calloway mills
Calloway Mills Heart Welcome Outdoor Doormat
Made of natural coir, a dense fiber that is naturally mold and mildew resistant. Coir is a renewable resource that is durable and coarse, excellent for scraping shoes clean. Vinyl backed for increased durability and to help prevent movement, coir doormats are weather tolerant absorb moisture and retain their shape. For best results keep in a sheltered area such as a covered porch, keeping extreme moisture and sunlight to a minimum. Vacuum, sweep or lightly hose clean.