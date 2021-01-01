From coats
Red Heart Scrubby Yarn, Cherry, 3.5oz(100g), Medium, Polyester
Advertisement
Features: Content: 100% polyesterBall Size Solids: 100g/ 3.5oz, 85 meters / 92 yardsBall Size Prints: 85g/ 3oz, 71 meters / 78 yardsCare: Machine wash and dryGauge: 4- MediumKnitting Gauge: 4” x 4” (10cm x 10 cm) 16 sts and 21 rows with a 5 mm (U.S. 8) knitting needleCrochet Gauge: 4” x 4” (10cm x 10cm) 13 sc and 15 rows with a 5.5 mm (U.S. I-9) crochet hookRecommended Knitting Needle: 5 mmRecommended Crochet Hook: 5.5 mm