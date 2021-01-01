Purina Beneful Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food, Healthy Weight With Farm-Raised Chicken, 28 lb. Bag

Delight your dog with the wholesome goodness of Purina Beneful Healthy Weight With Farm-Raised Chicken adult dry dog food. Along with a great taste and no artificial flavors or preservatives, this weight-management dog food recipe also delivers calorie-smart nutrition. Real farm-raised chicken is the #1 ingredient in this high-protein dog food. Each cup of dog kibble contains 26 grams of protein to help maintain strong muscles so he's always ready when you head out the door. With 10 percent fewer calories than Purina Beneful Originals With Farm-Raised Beef, this weight-management Purina dog food formula also contains no added sugar or potatoes. Twenty-three essential vitamins and minerals in each serving help support his overall health. Feed your adult dog Purina Beneful Healthy Weight With Farm-Raised Chicken adult dog food to give him a taste of the best life has to offer.