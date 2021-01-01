From neutrogena

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Concealer, Hazelnut Medium 01, 0.24 oz

$10.70 on sale
($11.99 save 11%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Cream Concealer with peptides and an antioxidant vitamin E blend.Radiant cream concealer in Hazelnut Medium 1 shade for Medium Skin with Warm Undertones.Skin perfecting concealer blurs and conceals the imperfections of your skin, such as blemishes.Concealer also brightens your complexion and leaves your skin with a radiant boost.Provides a layer of medium to full and buildable coverage for makeup application.Concealing makeup can be used on the entire face, including the under-eye area.Made with a non-comedogenic formula that won't clog pores.Cream blemish concealer.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com