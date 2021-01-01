Four Paws Healthy Promise Potty Mouth Tablets Coprophagia Stool Eating Deterrent Dog Supplement, 90 count

Help keep your pal from sneaking an unsavory snack with Four Paws Healthy Promise Potty Mouth 7x Superblend Stool Eating Deterrent Chewable Tablets Dog Supplement. This special formula is designed to deter your pup from eating stool and soothe his upset stomach. Cayenne pepper and yucca schidigera extract work to make stool taste and smell less appealing, while parsley leaf and glutamic acid help with inflammation and chronic bowel disorders. These quality supplements are also made in the USA and feature the National Animal Supplement Council’s (NASC) seal of approval. They’re a great way to help your pooch pass on the poo!